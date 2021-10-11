Letter to the editor: Alicia Crank a compassionate leader

Editor:

I support Alicia Crank for Edmonds City Council for a variety of reasons. First off, she is a compassionate leader who takes action when she sees something that needs to be done in our community. Her leadership on International Women’s Day, supporting local businesses during the pandemic (and always!), and her willingness to engage in difficult conversations during her Black in Edmonds series has been inspiring.

Alicia is always willing to listen to people’s perspectives on key issues, even and especially when they differ from her own. I’m impressed with her eagerness to hear a variety of experiences and ideas from people from all parts of Edmonds and am excited to have a city councilwoman who sees Edmonds as so much more than just the downtown core. She is transparent, open and dedicated to Edmonds. I am incredibly excited to vote for Alicia and know she will lead Edmonds with grace, compassion, empathy and vision.

Megan Wolfe

Edmonds