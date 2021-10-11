Letter to the editor: Alicia Crank committed to future of Edmonds

Editor:

I’m writing in support of Alicia Crank for Edmonds City Council. I’ve lived in the Edmonds Bowl with my husband and my mother for over six years. I’m not yet retired but I am old enough to enjoy the new Edmonds Waterfront Center and am looking forward to seeing more exciting development in Edmonds!

I’ve been very impressed with Alicia Crank’s deep commitment to Edmonds thriving as a connected and caring community. I grew up in a small town where, no matter what your politics or religion, everyone looked out for each other. I’ve watched Alicia listen and learn about all sides of an issue and work across divides. She embodies the values I grew up with — service to community, bridging divides and concern for others. This is what we need on our city council.

Alicia Crank is deeply committed to the future of our city as a thriving place. She understands that a thriving economy is one that includes everyone. She supports our businesses and introduces us to them via her social media. Her commitment to our city is easily seen through her involvement and service. Right now she is serving as vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board and chair of the Snohomish County Airport Commission.

Alicia Crank is a visible leader in our community. When there was a need, she helped all of us learn and understand through her series of Black in Edmonds panel discussions.

I appreciate having council members who listen, care and serve all the people of our community, even those they disagree with. That’s why I’m voting for Alicia Crank!

Rachel Maxwell

Edmonds