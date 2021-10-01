Letter to the editor: ‘All or nothing’ harmful to effective government

Editor:

We all want an effective federal government. It has been extremely frustrating in recent years that Congress struggles to accomplish so little. The current situation with the infrastructure and reconciliation bills is a prime example. I urged my representative, Pramila Jayapal, to vote for infrastructure and compromise on reconciliation. Her “all or nothing” approach is harmful to effective government. Her earlier statements that she would always vote with her ‘Block” (The Squad) seems to contradict her obligation to her district’s voters.

James Farmer

Edmonds