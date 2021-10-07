Letter to the editor: Ask vs. Tell politicians — Why I support Neil Tibbott

Editor:

These days, we get enough of being told what to do. Told what diet is the best, told the newest fad in exercise, told by our doctors, attorneys, accountants, family members, and others what we should do for our own good. Sure, some of that is true. It is almost Orwellian in approach.

“Day and night we are watching over your welfare. It is for YOUR sake that we drink that milk and eat those apples. Do you know what would happen if we pigs failed in our duty? Jones would come back! Yes, Jones would come back! Surely, comrades,” cried Squealer almost pleadingly”

I cannot think of a time in local politics where this has applied more, particularly with the approach Councilperson Fraley-Monillas has taken. A few recent examples:

The police chief debacle and hiding obvious facts that should have been vetted and reviewed prior to rushing through a vote. The agenda she borrowed clouded her judgement. She claimed she did not have the information, FOIA shows she had it. The lack of judgment and drinking on the job. If you are passionate about a subject and cannot display enough restraint to not cloud an already contentious council, but still push an agenda that cries out for many people suffering from afflictions such as addiction (leading to homelessness and other social ills) while representing the citizens, it reeks of the pot calling the kettle. The “loser” sign. We are not losers. We are not less than Councilperson Fraley-Monillas’s borrowed agenda. The majority of citizens I speak to across all political spectrums agree that Edmonds needs to be better — a national agenda should not drive local politics. The “racist” commentary. We are being told that we are racists. We are being told that we do not do enough. We are being lambasted and guilted into an agenda that has some merit but is not supported by the community’s efforts to be equitable. Councilperson Fraley-Monillas talks about all the things claims she has done to help our city. A fact check is needed. But maybe what’s more important is what we know she has done. (Example, calls co-leaders (fellow council member) the “F-ing B*&#^%@”. What has this done for the City and the citizens? These actions do not reflect leadership. “They want to pave over the marsh.” Note the quotes – not one Council member ever said this except Councilperson Fraley-Monillas. Sensationalism at its best. Councilperson Fraley-Monillas continues to claim that Councilperson Tibbott only wanted 10′ buffers for the Marsh. It is a wildly dishonest accusation. Again, sensationalism at its best. One of my personal favorites is the Meadowdale Beach project in 2018 that Councilperson Fraley-Monillas claims as her success. See the truth in the article below: https://myedmondsnews.com/2018/07/rep-rick-larsen-visits-meadowdale-beach-park-to-review-improvement-project. Mr. Tibbot is displayed in the picture. If I remember correctly, Mr. Tibbott worked with Somers to explain both the environmental hazard and the eyesore presented by Haines Wharf. City Staff then wrote the request. Mr. Tibbott did not claim success, he just was successful. Recently, Councilperson Olsen was lambasted by Councilperson Fraley-Monillas for seeking reimbursement for a legitimate expense. Another display of petty bullying and grandstanding. Councilperson Fraley-Monillas voted to do away with the Salary Commission. Councilperson Fraley-Monillas directly accused Councilperson Dave Tietzel of being “sexist” (Her quote – “It gives me the suggestion that Mr. Teitzel has sexism in his own background”) She misrepresented drafting the Code of Ethics. Council assigned Councilperson Bloom and Councilperson Buckshnis to complete it. Councilperson Fraley-Monillas drafted a version outside of the assigned council members and received four votes without collaboration. The entire “Zoom” meeting issue and “Not worth dying for” is confusing and terribly convenient. It is a pretty weak argument when Councilperson Fraley-Monillas medicated with wine for a dental infection during a council meeting just two weeks prior. Our restaurants are open, our city staff are required to work in close quarters, yet our residents’ voices are not allowed in a public forum. For some reason, Councilperson Fraley-Monillas always finds a way to blame either the politically motivated public, the council members, or city staff. She does not display one ounce of accountability for her actions. Read council minutes over the past years. Read the Council comments at the end. It is embarrassing and shameful to read the blame, the accusations, the pandering, and the lack of decorum in many of the comments by Councilperson Fraley-Monillas.

I will not say that I am in complete disagreement on every decision or action from Councilperson Fraley-Monillas. I can confidently say that decorum, progress, equity and unbiased representation have not been brought to City Council by her poor decisions and worse treatment of those who thoughtfully disagree. Quoting Teddy Roosevelt: “When they call the roll in the Senate, the Senators do not know whether to answer ‘Present’ or ‘Not Guilty’.” We get a lot of “Not Guilty” from Councilperson Fraley-Monillas.

So let’s discuss why I am convinced Mr. Tibbott is the right councilperson for Edmonds:

I subscribe to all of the candidates’ emails or Facebook posts. I received a survey that asked for input on what, as our elected representative, he should focus on as a newly elected councilperson. He is asking for the constituents to weigh in. It is refreshing in our local politics. It is not a “Blue Wave” or “MAGA” think tank or talking points by a PAC, it is focused on the voices of citizens. If you don’t believe me, take a look at the survey for yourself. Fill it out. Give Neil and the rest of the council your concerns. You can find the survey here: https://reelecttibbott.org/ Councilperson Tibbott was the only councilperson to recommend a crime prevention specialist. It took a while for the council (on which he no longer served) to act. Councilperson Tibbott has never during a council meeting talked down, demeaned, made false statements or accusatory and derogatory statements concerning a councilperson’s approach and behavior. I find it ironic that Councilperson Fraley-Monillas blames other councilmembers, when she herself is the councilperson usually doing the “mansplaining” or “gaslighting” by just hiding or twisting the truth to suit the needs of non-local and non-regional special interests (the quoted terms are directly from Councilperson Fraley-Monillas commentary directed toward exiting councilpersons in December 2019). I was on the Economic Development Commission, and Mr. Tibbott served as the council representative. My ideas focused on Highway 99, Five Corners and working with projects that were “outside of the Bowl.” Mr. Tibbott took those ideas back to council. Mr. Tibbott explored the opportunities and ideas that were brought to him for the Highway 99 project. Mr. Tibbott was instrumental in pushing forward on the largest project that Edmonds has ever undertaken He did not tell us what was best for us, he listened, shared, and took those ideas to heart. Many of those ideas became a reality and others will soon be realized in the award-winning Highway 99 project. Mr. Tibbott does not distort the facts to fit his narrative. The police audit, the FBI statistics on crime, the racist comments, the hot button topics of the day have been misrepresented by Councilperson Fraley-Monillas. Mr. Tibbott worked regionally and locally to find solutions to many of those problems instead of just highlighting why others are to blame. Councilperson Tibbott accomplished getting a sidewalk crew! Go figure, a councilperson who wanted to focus on local safety, accessibility, and the tactical steps to fix what was broken (believe it or not, fixing problems and not creating them is the job of local council). Mr. Tibbott does not let personal beliefs get in the way of public policy. Sewers, streets, sidewalks, services, all framed in fiscal responsibility and followed up with accountability, display his strengths. He has practiced humility, changed direction after research and listened to all citizens of Edmonds. Most importantly, Mr. Tibbott brings decorum, professionalism, and a focus on what is right for ALL of Edmonds back to council. I am pretty sure I will not see him flashing a loser sign, punching down on the citizens of Edmonds, bullying the council, or name calling. He came prepared to every council meeting with citizen input and represented Edmonds in a way that we can all be proud of.

I spend way too much time reading council minutes. I have reached out to Mr. Tibbott, and received a personal response. I have never received a response from Councilperson Fraley-Monillas. I want to be represented by a councilperson that is responsive to our needs, not reactionary to the needs of every special interest group that we are told is “good for us.” Equity and inclusion are just that. Respond to citizens of all backgrounds without a deep seeded implicit bias. Mr. Tibbott is the only person in this race that actually lives that approach.

In the end, we all vote our own conscience. Not to go too zen, but one of my favorite quotes is by the Dalai Lama: “It must be said that genuine compassion is not like pity or a feeling that others are somehow lower than you. Rather, with genuine compassion you view others as more important than yourself.” This is why I am voting for Mr. Tibbott. His actions, his decisions and his leadership are rooted in compassion for all of the citizens of Edmonds and the future of Edmonds. I am for the progressive, thoughtful and inclusive candidate. That is not Councilperson Fraley-Monillas, that is Mr. Tibbott. Most of all, no matter how you vote, I would encourage everyone to fill out the survey. Mr. Tibbott will likely share the results no matter the outcome of this election. That’s asking, not telling.

George Bennett

Edmonds