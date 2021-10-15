Letter to the editor: Chen the stronger candidate

Dear Editor,

Don’t be fooled by misinformation…

People in Janelle Cass’s corner want you to just focus on the fact that Will Chen has received donations from outside of Edmonds because they are worried you will look at all the other reasons that make him a much stronger candidate than his opponent.

Will Chen is the farthest from a partisan candidate. He has broad support from both Edmonds residents and community members, current and former elected leaders from various sides of the political spectrum and business owners and those who work right here in Edmonds. Just compare the two and see for yourself: Endorsements – Friends Of Will Chen vs. Endorsements | Janelle For Edmonds (janellecass.com)

You see, not everyone that publicly supports a candidate donates money. As a matter of fact, there are many voices in our community that cannot afford to donate to a political campaign but they still matter just as much as the ones that have the extra money to give. Will has proven that he cares about these voices just as much. It is clear to me that he has the ability to represent all sides and not just the ones that care about the Edmonds Bowl. If you look at the PDC donations, the vast majority of Mrs. Cass’s donations are from those that live in a few neighborhoods within the downtown area/bowl and Emerald Hills. I think this is telling of where her representation will be prioritized.

Will Chen’s leadership style has also been demonstrated throughout this campaign and his life story. Just look at the baseless attacks that he has had to endure in the comments section of My Edmonds News and the Everett Herald posts. These baseless and misleading attacks from a consistent handful of the same half-dozen or so, attention seeking supporters of his opponent. I might add that these include real estate professionals and a known Republican campaign consultant. Talk about a partisan move!

I believe in transparency and action, and everything that Will Chen has demonstrated in this race thus far, leads me to believe what he says and does will be consistent with his character to date. I agree with the letter submitted by Mr. Rosen and specifically these comments that read:

“I believe the best way to predict future behavior is to look at past behavior. I give more weight to a candidate’s previous actions than I do their words. I want someone who has experience in things that are relevant to running a city. And, I mostly look at their core values and how they align with mine. Here is my list of what I look for; Honesty, respect, integrity, transparency, accessibility, deferential to others, humility, collaborative, picks people over party, chooses bridges over fences, is willing to be wrong.”

Mr. Chen has demonstrated that he is all of these things and will be the collaborative member on the council that we so desperately need. If you really want someone that will choose bridges over fences, pick Chen. He is the exact opposite of his opponent who has allowed her very own campaign manager and other members of her team to publicly attack individuals on council rather than work towards meaningful solutions. If actions speak, the fact that Mrs. Cass has condoned this behavior and the types of comments from her base should tell you exactly how she will lead if elected. I am concerned that she will cause more of the same division we have now.

Will’s life story is one of hard work, persistence and character. Learn more at www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB_QxOEUpu4&t=2s. He will bring this experience and perspective to the council.

I’m voting Chen. I hope you join me, because we need his leadership now more than ever.

Chris Brown

Edmonds