Letter to the editor: City position on working only with federally recognized tribes misguided

Publisher’s note: The following letter was submitted to city officials as noted and republished here with the author’s permission

To: Mayor Nelson and Councilmembers Buckshnis, Olson, Johnson, Distelhorst, Paine, Johnson, Fraley-Monillas,

I was made aware that the City of Edmonds has recently taken the position that it will only cooperate with ‘federally recognized’ Indian Tribes.

Speaking as an enrolled member of Prairie Band of Potawatomi Indians (federally recognized) and advocate for all Indigenous Peoples, this position, if true, is inappropriate and misguided. The timing of this decision also strangely correlates with the recent Blue Heron Canoe Family (Snohomish Tribe) celebration on Aug. 1-2. The opening event was nearly derailed because the city permits were either ignored or forgotten despite three detailed emails and a walk through of the premises.

Please help me understand the City of Edmonds position by answering the following questions:

Is this the official position of the City of Edmonds?

Has city council approved?

Have you sought legal advice on this issue?

Have you communicated this new change of policy/position to the public?

Is this decision in response to a request from a federally recognized tribe to a perceived threat?

Federal recognition can be a decades-long, politically fraught, controversial journey for tribes to endure as they fight to save a culture of peoples who colonial settlers intended to abolish.

Federal recognition was given to many bands and tribes in the region at the Point Elliott Treaty in 1855 near Mukilteo. During treaty negotiations across the U.S., many tribes were unaware, misrepresented or absent as land was ceded for promises never kept by the U.S. government.

Thankfully, the City of Edmonds has passed Indigenous Peoples Day, and performs land acknowledgement statements, but how can the City of Edmonds truly call themselves advocates for Indigenous People with a policy position that is exclusionary and politically fraught? What gives City of Edmonds the right to determine which tribes are worthy to do business with? Consider the intolerable message this city is sending to some tribes — that you don’t belong here, you are invisible, and unworthy — which is how Indigenous people have been treated for hundreds of years. We can and must do better than this.

With Indigenous Peoples Day quickly approaching, I urge City Leadership to learn about issues of contemporary Indigenous Peoples. We are not a history lesson of forgotten people whose future was signed away in treaties. We are people who want to be recognized, acknowledged, and become an integral part of the communities where we live, serve, and protect. We want to educate our schools and communities about the truth of Indigenous Peoples everywhere, regardless of government status. I ask you, City of Edmonds leadership, do you see me?

Diana White

Edmonds resident

Prairie Band of Potawatomi Indians

Blue Heron Canoe Family