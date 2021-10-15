Letter to the editor: Crank a moderate candidate who forms own opinions

Editor:
I am writing to voice my support for Alicia Crank for City Council, Position 1.
I have watched the debates and have taken advantage of attending public events that Ms. Crank has hosted and found she makes herself incredibly available to the community. The misinformation that has been shared about her has motivated me to write this. While opponents have chosen to use negative campaigning, Ms. Crank has taken the high road.
Ms. Crank is a moderate candidate who actively reaches out across the aisle to have the difficult conversations so she can form her own opinion. I would encourage you fellow neighbors to read about her priorities: www.alicia4edmonds.com and come to your own conclusions.
Ms. Crank has been accused of having a majority of her donations come from outside Edmonds — public disclosure has proved that not to be true.
A citizen filed a public records disclosure request for every email that was sent between her and the city council. Interestingly no other candidate has had the same request made of them, makes you wonder why. Surprise! There was no smoking gun there.
Her campaign signs seem to be mysteriously disappearing from major intersections around the city including my yard. My only conclusion is that her win in the primary has some folks on the other side scared.
She has a fierce loyalty to the Edmonds community and is constantly promoting our local business owners and how we can support them, including paying it forward by leaving open tabs around town to highlight hidden gems that some may not have even heard of.
We all understand that Edmonds is more than the downtown Bowl (amazing as it is!), and promoting the growth of Perrinville, Westgate, the 99 corridor, etc. is vital to the future success of Edmonds. Ms. Crank has an impressive list of endorsements from community members, local business owners, elected officials, and organizations including South County Fire, SEPAC Snohomish, Snohomish Labor Council, the Everett Herald, and many others that can be found here: www.alicia4edmonds.com/endorsements. I can assure you there is nothing scary about Alicia Crank. If service to others and a true love for Edmonds is scary then sign me up! Alicia, you have my vote.
Christie Morris
Edmonds
Please help me understand what misinformation is being spread about Alicia Crank because honestly I haven’t heard anything about her or more importantly from her. Whereas, I have heard from the incumbent, Kristiana Johnson.
Looking at Ms. Crank’s website, it is lacking details, especially around housing and fails to mention which if any of the recommendations out of the housing commission she endorses.
However, let’s put things into context in terms of housing. Edmonds is point blank an expensive city, no question about it. This listing proves it. 1945 sq ft 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1/20 of an acre is $930K. https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/8609-244th-St-SW-6-Edmonds-WA-98026/2068890861_zpid/
And here is the biggest problem of this letter. All of the seats on the council are non-partisan, yet Ms. Morris is talking about “reaching across the aisle.” Wish the “Gang of Four” did that. The fact that council members can’t even get items on the agenda speaks volumes to the problems facing Edmonds as a result of its current administration.
Ms. Crank has a disclosure on her website saying that she did not seek endorsements from current council members, but considering the fact that the council president did endorse her as a citizen, I just have to wonder.