Letter to the editor: Crank a moderate candidate who forms own opinions

Editor:

I am writing to voice my support for Alicia Crank for City Council, Position 1.

I have watched the debates and have taken advantage of attending public events that Ms. Crank has hosted and found she makes herself incredibly available to the community. The misinformation that has been shared about her has motivated me to write this. While opponents have chosen to use negative campaigning, Ms. Crank has taken the high road.

Ms. Crank is a moderate candidate who actively reaches out across the aisle to have the difficult conversations so she can form her own opinion. I would encourage you fellow neighbors to read about her priorities: www.alicia4edmonds.com and come to your own conclusions.

Ms. Crank has been accused of having a majority of her donations come from outside Edmonds — public disclosure has proved that not to be true.

A citizen filed a public records disclosure request for every email that was sent between her and the city council. Interestingly no other candidate has had the same request made of them, makes you wonder why. Surprise! There was no smoking gun there.

Her campaign signs seem to be mysteriously disappearing from major intersections around the city including my yard. My only conclusion is that her win in the primary has some folks on the other side scared.

She has a fierce loyalty to the Edmonds community and is constantly promoting our local business owners and how we can support them, including paying it forward by leaving open tabs around town to highlight hidden gems that some may not have even heard of.

We all understand that Edmonds is more than the downtown Bowl (amazing as it is!), and promoting the growth of Perrinville, Westgate, the 99 corridor, etc. is vital to the future success of Edmonds. Ms. Crank has an impressive list of endorsements from community members, local business owners, elected officials, and organizations including South County Fire, SEPAC Snohomish, Snohomish Labor Council, the Everett Herald, and many others that can be found here: www.alicia4edmonds.com/endorsements. I can assure you there is nothing scary about Alicia Crank. If service to others and a true love for Edmonds is scary then sign me up! Alicia, you have my vote.

Christie Morris

Edmonds