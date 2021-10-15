Letter to the editor: Crank connects, communicates, finds solutions

To the Editor:

My very favorite part of My Edmonds News – the Letters to the Editors section! Bracing myself for the partisan comments screaming for non-partisanship already! More importantly, I’m writing to endorse our local superhero Alicia Crank for city council. Alicia has demonstrated time and time again her amazing ability to reach across communities to connect, communicate and find solutions. When problems present themselves in Edmonds, she is often the first to reach out and gather more information while finding ways to resolve misunderstandings and conflict. As a business owner I can attest she supports small businesses. As a family of color I can attest she supports a safer and more equitable Edmonds. She leads with intelligence and compassion. She leads with care. She has a policy and fiscal understanding that would only complement Edmonds City Council. She knows our community because she is our community. Vote Alicia Crank!

Karin Mei Butler

Owner, Hunniwater

Edmonds