Letter to the editor: Edmonds Police Foundation appreciates firefighters’ support for AED project

Editor:

The Edmonds Police Foundation would like to extend gratitude to the South County Firefighters Foundation for their generous donation toward the AED project.

This year, the police foundation is focused on raising funds for portable AED (automated external defibrillator) units that will be outfitted in all of our Edmonds Police vehicles. Providing the precious advantage of time, early CPR and defibrillation in the critical minutes before firefighters arrive can dramatically increase survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest.

Justin Pickens, president of the South County Firefighters Foundation, said: “This project will save lives in our community. We’re pleased to be a part of it and support our public safety partners at the Edmonds Police Department.”

This project is not fully fundedand will remain ongoing. A place to donate, as well as more information on the Edmonds Police Foundation, can be found on the website: www.edmondspolicefoundation.org

The Edmonds Police Foundation had a successful golf tournament Aug. 23 and in partnership with Support7 will be hosting the annual 5k Holiday Dash, taking place in Edmonds Saturday, Nov. 27.

Gail Welfringer, President

Edmonds Police Fondation