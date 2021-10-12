Letter to the editor: Kristiana Johnson has my vote for Edmonds City Council

Editor:

I have lived in Edmonds for 21 years. Kristiana has served on council during the years I have lived in Edmonds and so I have seen first hand what she has done for Edmonds and how she has contributed to our community in multiple ways.

Kristiana has always championed and been in support of the environment and our marsh. She has continually taken a pragmatic approach to government and is very knowledgeable in all of the zoning and planning requirements because she has an extensive background and education in that area. She wants to keep Edmonds as historic Edmonds and is very interested in making sure that we retain as much of our historical identity as possible.

She is a huge proponent of taking a conservative approach to our budget. And she isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions. She is not one to simply rubber stamp what the administration gives council.

Kristiana is an independent thinker and voice and is willing to take charge of a topic that needs to be vetted or handled pragmatically. She is a breath of fresh air — she is level-headed and uses common sense. And, it is obvious that she has absolutely no political ambitions. She collects data, listens to the citizens of Edmonds and attempts to do the best she can for all of Edmonds in making decisions, casting a vote.

She has not taken any campaign dollars from PACs or sought endorsements from partisan elected oﬃcials. Remember, this is supposed to be a non-partisan election. Ninety-eight percent of her campaign donations are from Edmonds residents. Her opponent is supported by, and her campaign dollars have come from, those sources that contributed to our current mayor and the Block of Four campaigns.

Vet the candidates, and then decide who deserves your vote.

As for me, I’m voting for Kristiana Johnson, Janelle Cass, and Neil Tibbott.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds