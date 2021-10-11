Letter to the editor: Kristiana Johnson’s votes based on facts, not party

Editor:

Our city council is supposed to be non-partisan. Ideally, while those we elect can have party affiliations they should be independent and collaborative when debating and deciding on policies. Sadly, with the last election, hyper-partisan politics prevailed and we have had to endure two years of incompetence, wasteful and painful decisions and embarrassing behavior by four councilmembers, Luke Distelhorst, Laura Johnson, Susan Paine, Adrienne Fraley Monillas, and Mayor Nelson. All Democrats, who sadly put partisanship above what’s really best for the citizens and businesses in Edmonds, now and in the future…

This election cycle we have the chance to right this sinking ship. I’m supporting Kristiana Johnson for re-election because, even though she is a registered Democrat, she is the only candidate in her race that is truly independent. Ninety-eight percent of her donations are from people who actually live in Edmonds.

Kristiana has accepted zero dollars from PACS. She has tri-partisan support and a proven track record of voting based on facts, not pressure from one party or the other.

Her opponent in this current campaign (and the opponent’s two prior campaigns for city council) is primarily supported by the same individuals, elected officials and PACS who helped get the current majority and mayor elected.

See the opponent’s website for a current list of endorsements: www.alicia4edmonds.com/endorsements

Notice the imbalance? All one party. Kristiana is so balanced that she has pleased and offended both Republicans and Democrats.

Kristiana has always done her homework. She asks the tough questions. We need to do the same when choosing those to represent us and manage our tax dollars.

Susan Hughes

Edmonds