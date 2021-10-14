Letter to the editor: Supporting non-partisan candidates

Editor:

Do the Edmonds city councilmembers support the residents of Edmonds? Do they endorse policies that preserve the qualities of Edmonds, the qualities that its residents support and love? The answer to that question is “no.” When I moved here from Oregon, I chose to live in Edmonds because of the qualities of our city that our city council should endorse and support. I have been a resident of Edmonds for 46 years and have had a business in Edmonds for 25 years. I have seen our city council go from a non-partisan council with all member who supported and loved the city its residents love. Now, we have members who not only do not support the residents of Edmonds, we have members who name-call the residents and label us as racist. Several of the members have a political agenda and have endorsed a specific political party. City councilmembers are supposed to be non-partisan representatives of all of the people of Edmonds, not just the members of one political party. I am supporting Janelle Cass, Neil Tibbott, and Kristiana Johnson, who listen and support the residents of Edmonds.

Gwen Lewis

Edmonds