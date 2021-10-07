Letter to the editor: The disappearance of Will Chen yard signs

To the editor:

An unsettling aspect of the current election cycle is the disappearance or destruction of Will Chen’s yard signs. Because I’d heard that many of his signs had disappeared, I went back to check on several a week after I installed them. Two that I’d installed — all in legal spots — were gone. In addition, to my dismay that anyone feels it’s appropriate to steal or vandalize, I am disappointed that an Edmonds election would be tarnished by this kind of behavior. We are a small city and we must continue to live together respectfully. We should behave honorably toward even those with whom we disagree.

Although it’s unlikely that I will catch anyone in the act of stealing a sign, I can make this warning should I happen to: Beware the verbal wrath of a septuagenarian grandmother with a sore knee!

Anne Lawson-Beerman

Edmonds