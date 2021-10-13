Letter to the editor: Time to elect ‘real non-partisan candidates’

Editor:

Is the Edmonds City Council non-partisan?

The answer at present is no! And yet city councils are set up by state law to be non-partisan. Edmonds City Council has not functioned in the past year as a non-partisan body as evidenced by the four person voting block (some people call it “The Wall”), which has prevented responsible give-and-take discussions, and rational decisions being made regarding important issues that affect the welfare of the City of Edmonds. We need council persons who love this city, whose first priority is the welfare of the city of Edmonds, and are not influenced by outside sources — of any sort — whether political, financial, or otherwise.

I have been an Edmonds resident since the 1960s, a close observer of the political scene since the 1970s, and an active participant and supporter of the arts and other community activities in Edmonds. It’s time to “Tear Down The Wall” and elect the real non-partisan candidates: Kristiana Johnson, Janelle Cass and Neil Tibbott.

JoAnne Nelson

Edmonds