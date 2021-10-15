Letter to the editor: What Janelle Cass will bring to city council

Editor:

Without question, Janelle has the bona fides and the temperament to best serve on Edmonds City Council, Position 2.

First, let’s get the argument out of the way that because her competitor, Will Chen, is a CPA he is best equipped to be the best steward of our tax dollars. Wrong assumption. Councilmembers are not responsible for auditing the city’s books. We hire an auditor to do that. In addition, Janelle is a small business owner. She is well aware of the challenges of managing her business finances and how those dollars are to be spent. She is fiscallyresponsible. She will ask the tough questions and will carefully evaluate and research projects requiring tax dollar expenditures.

Secondly, I have been asked why, as a Latina, I’m not supporting a minority — Alicia Crank and Will Chen — for Edmonds City Council. I absolutely do think we need to see some diversity on city council but not at the expense of qualifications and what they support, what their vision is for Edmonds. My issues and concerns do not have an ethnicity or skin color. They are human concerns. I owe it to myself, my children, my grandchildren, to my neighbors and community to vote for the best qualified person for city council. I am concerned with the way our city government is being run, sheer lack of civility and taking our city down a very destructive path. I’m concerned about our streets (potholes), sidewalks, sewers, environment, the marsh, the homeless situation, housing issues – upzoning. I’m concerned about public safety. As a registered nurse working in emergency rooms I’ve seen first hand the tragic and devastating eﬀects domestic violence can have on victims, children, families, and communities. I want to see our police department, our first responders, supported, valued, respected by our city council and mayor to the fullest. This is what I want and look for in deciding whom to vote for — not skin color.

I’ve chosen to support and vote for Janelle for many reasons. She has the work product to prove she knows how to work collaboratively with many organizations from various areas of the job world. I’m particularly impressed with a project she worked on when she was with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As an environmental engineer for the FAA’s Las Vegas Metroplex Airspace Redesign Project, she experienced the challenges of bringing together the FAA and the National Parks Department to agree on how airplanes should fly over sensitive areas of the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park. Initially, the organizations wanted entirely diﬀerent outcomes. With diplomacy and perseverance she was able to encourage FAA management, FAA unions, and the airlines to develop a collaborative relationship with a wide variety of invested organizations. These included the National Parks Department, Tribal Nations – primarily the Hualapai Tribe, State Historic Preservation Oﬃces, the State Department of Ecology, the Department of Defense at Nellis AFB, elected oﬃcials, the public and others. This massive collaborative eﬀort resulted in reducing an average of 100 flights per day over the Grand Canyon and eliminated flights over Zion National Park altogether. Notably, the FAA and the airlines achieved their mission of improved eﬃciency, safety and fuel emission reduction. The success of this project reflects Janelle’s proficiency to foster eﬀective team work among those with many diverse opinions. She will utilize and carry over these valuable skills when bringing solutions to the challenges facing Edmonds as we go forward into the future.

I have been a lead on her campaign team for the past nine months. I’ve seen her first hand, day in and day out — we’ve been joined at the hip, as they say. She collects pertinent data, is analytical, a critical thinker. You won’t see her jump to conclusions or following the Pied Piper taking Edmonds over the cliﬀ because that’s what the crowd is doing. Janelle is Janelle no matter what day of the week it is. It doesn’t matter who is asking the question, the answer is the same irrespective of who you are, what your title is, or what the politically woke answer of the day is. She does not waver. She is steady, you can count on her.

Unlike her opponent, Will Chen, the majority of her campaign contributions have come from Edmonds. Will Chen has raised $43,000 in campaign contributions to Janelle’s $39,000. Of this, 12% of Janelle’s contributions come from outside Edmonds as compared to 64% of Will’s coming from outside Edmonds. As the saying goes,“follow the money”. Will Will Chen’s outside Edmonds supporters expect something in return for their support? Perhaps, a kind look at a developer’s housing project?

Unlike Will Chen, Janelle has not wavered from her stance against up zoning single family neighborhoods. WithJanelle sitting on council, there won’t be any tearing down of single family homes to be replaced by lot line to lotline structures and multiple cars sitting out in the street, with our environment and water drainage system beingadversely impacted.

Janelle is an Air Force Academy graduate. She is disciplined in her approach to issues requiring serious inquiry. On the outside we see a person who is respectful, poised, and is the personification of civility. Something our city council is in serious need of. On the inside, Janelle has a whole lot of moxie, and a whole lot of grit, and strength of character. Also, something our city council is in dire need of.

Join me in voting for Janelle Cass for Edmonds City Council, Position 2.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds