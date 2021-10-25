Letter to the editor: What’s the rush with the 2022 CIP/CFP?

Editor:

The rate increases you see in your utility bills are due to projections on two critical budgetary tools: the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP). In addition to rushing approval of the budget (scheduled for Nov. 16 this year), Council President Paine and Mayor Nelson are rushing approval of the CIP/CFP as well. These documents contain millions of dollars of Edmonds capital improvements and construction, which are tied directly to the budget. The CIP/CFP focuses mostly on public works (water, sewer, streets) and parks construction.

In 2019 Councilmember Buckshnis wrote an op-ed for the Edmonds Beacon called “What’s the Hub Bub about the CIP/CFP.” The Administration had moved the designated $10 million for the Edmonds Marsh restoration from parks construction projects to public works under stormwater, at a price tag of $16 million, even though only a small fraction of the restoration deals with stormwater. (Side note: One has to wonder if this would have happened if Carrie Hite was still parks director.) Your stormwater utility rates are based on that near-shore marsh estuary being classified by the administration as a stormwater project. For two years now (2019, 2020) the council simple majority (four) have voted to leave that now $17 million in stormwater, despite the numerous letters and comments from scientists, citizens and some councilmembers. One of that majority of four is appointed Councilmember Distelhorst, who will again be able to vote on this issue if the budget is approved, as per the current review schedule, on Nov. 16, his last day in office.

Why is this distinction important? There are millions of state and federal dollars available for salmon recovery and our near-shore estuary restoration. If classified as a regional park and wildlife sanctuary and placed back in parks as a construction project, these millions of federal and state dollars for salmon recovery would be available. I don’t want my utility rates to pay for the marsh when such funds are available. Do you? This should be treated as a holistic project (as before) with the restoration beginning at Marina Beach. Marina Beach should not be considered as a separate park construction project for this reason.

Council is scheduled to have a presentation on the CIP/CFP on Oct. 26, one day before the Edmonds Planning Board’s Oct. 27 public hearing and deliberations on the CIP/CFP. Why is a presentation being scheduled for council before the planning board’s review and recommendations regarding the CIP/CFP are received by council? This is disrespectful of the work of volunteer planning board members.

Do Mayor Nelson and Council President Paine want the Planning Board to merely rubber stamp the CIP/CFP so as to keep to their aggressive budgetary schedule? What if more time is needed to deliberate their recommendations? What if some planning board members want to discuss in detail the marsh restoration, or the Perrinville Creek restoration, which is also part of this document? The Perrinville Creek situation is deserving of careful consideration as well.

Please write Council President Paine (susan.paine@edmondswa.gov), Mayor Nelson (mike.nelson@edmondswa.gov), and council (council@edmondswa.gov) and ask them to delay council’s deliberations on the CIP/CFP until after the planning board has had their public hearing, deliberated and provided their recommendations to council.

Joan Bloom

Former Edmonds city councilmember