Letter to the editor: Why Will Chen has my vote

Editor:

As a former Edmonds City Councilmember, I have a good sense for what our council needs in terms of qualities in our councilmembers as we work to address critical issues such as growth, public safety, improved city infrastructure and inclusion of all our population segments in local policy making. We need councilmembers who have a deep commitment to Edmonds, a strong sense of how we can stretch limited revenue to meet our city’s expanding needs and a personal understanding of how we can engage our diverse citizen base with our local government.

Will Chen has all these qualities and more. As a young man, Will immigrated from China to attend college in Iowa, where he earned an accounting degree. He eventually earned his CPA, opened an accounting business along the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds, purchased a home in the Lake Ballinger area and started a family here. He is well connected with the local Asian-American community and understands the need to engage that community—which has been long under-represented in Edmonds — as we set city policies.

As a resident and business owner in the Highway 99 area (which is poised for dramatic change), Will has an excellent perspective of that area’s needs in terms of public safety, housing, green space, etc. and will be a strong voice in advocating for citizens and businesses in that area. He was also a volunteer on the Edmonds Housing Commission and has an intimate knowledge of the many issues around housing in the Highway 99 area as well as all other areas of Edmonds.

It has been my experience that there is never enough funding to accomplish everything our city would like to do. As a CPA, Will knows the importance of balancing the budget, limiting the tax burden on our citizens, and still finding a way to ensure our critical city needs are met.

Will is very smart, has an admirable work ethic, has deep integrity and is a model of civility. He is precisely what our city council needs at this moment in time. He has my vote!

Dave Teitzel

Edmonds