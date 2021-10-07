Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grange hosting food drive Oct. 9

Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grange is hosting fall food drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 to support the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Any non- perishable food and personal hygiene items are acceptable. They are specifically interested in canned tomato items, pasta, holiday food items and larger-size baby diapers.

Remember they can always use grocery bags, empty egg cartons and newspaper bags. The spring drive collected over 1,600 pounds of food and there was room for more in the trailer.

Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.