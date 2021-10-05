Man wounded during Monday night gunfight in Edmonds’ Hwy 99 neighborhood

An attempted robbery at a Highway 99 motel in Edmonds late Monday night led to a gunfight that sent a 24-year-old Seattle man to the hospital, Edmonds police said.

A 24-year-old Seattle is in stable condition at Providence Hospital in Everett with multiple gunshot wounds after attempting to rob another man Emeralds Best Motel, located at 22201 Highway 99. The other man, a 34-year-old from Lake Stevens, was questioned and subsequently booked into the Snohomish County Jail for two counts of violating a no-contact order. As officers and detectives investigated the shooting, these violations were discovered. They are not directly related to the initial robbery attempt, police said.

Officers first responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and people running, according to Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure. When officers arrived in the area, they located the 34-year-old man — who claimed he had been shot at — a few blocks south of the location.

Meanwhile, officers found the 24-year-old man a few blocks south on 224th Street, west of Highway 99. The younger man “had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, and responding officers applied a tourniquet and rendered first aid until medics arrived,” McClure said, adding the man “was not cooperative and would not provide officers his name or any helpful information.” Officers were able to use a field fingerprint scanner to determine the man’s identity, and determined he had a current warrant out of the Department of Corrections for robbery. The man is currently under police guard at the hospital.

Edmonds detectives responded to the scene to assist patrol officers with the investigation. “Thus far, it has been determined that the 34-year-old male was in a room at the hotel, actively violating a court order,” McClure said. “This order also prohibits the male from possessing guns. The 24-year-old attempted to rob the older male at gunpoint but was unsuccessful. A foot chase ensued through the parking lot of the hotel and southbound along Highway 99. During this chase, multiple rounds were fired.”

Detectives are still working to determine who fired when and how many rounds were fired in total, McClure said.

While the investigation is ongoing, police don’t believe that any suspects are outstanding. All roadways in the area are open, but there will be a police presence for several hours, McClure added.

If you have information about this incident, call 425-407-3999 and ask to speak with an Edmonds police officer. A request for contacts or tips can also be sent to policetips@edmondswa.gov.