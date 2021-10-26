Margrit Walde: Funeral Nov. 4 at Holy Rosary Church

Margrit Walde: Age 64, of Edmonds, WA, on October 19, 2021. Born December 25, 1956 to Armin and Alice Walde in Flushing, NY. Survived by her brother Robert (Sheila), niece Caitlin (Keith) Gagnon, and nephews Stephan, Andrew, and Kyle.

A Funeral to be held at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds, WA at 10AM on November 4; Interment to follow at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA at 12PM.