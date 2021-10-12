Reminder: Nature walk planned at Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park for Orca Recovery Day Oct. 16

A

family-friendly nature walk is scheduled next month in Mountlake Terrace, with a focus on saving the Southern Resident killer whales.

The annual Orca Recovery Day event is set to start at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center at Ballinger Park. The event is sponsored by the Snohomish Conservation District, the Washington State Conservation Commission, and the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Attendees will learn about local native and invasive plants, how to create bird habitat, and why this kind of conservation work benefits Puget Sound and can help orca populations. And “orca swag” is available!

Please plan to bring a mug for hot tea or chocolate, along with binoculars, and make sure to dress for the weather with sturdy shoes. The walk begins around noon.

The first 60 households to register can reserve a native plant to take home. Also, households with children in grades 3-4 can reserve a salmon lesson kit to take home.

Registration is requested: https://bit.ly/3CJD2no.