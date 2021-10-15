Now’s the time to weigh in with your own state redistricting map

The Washington State Redistricting Commission reminds the public that to ensure the full consideration, third-party maps should be submitted by Friday, Oct. 22.

Third-party map submissions are those that meet the same statutory requirements the commissioners must meet when delivering their final maps. Those requirements are detailed in Chapter 44.05.090 of the Revised Code of Washington.

Every 10 years, a bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission is established for the purpose of redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries. It consists of four voting members — two Democrats and two Republicans — picked by the leaders of the Democratic and Republican caucuses in the state House and Senate. A fifth, nonvoting chairperson is then picked by the voting members. The commission must draw the district lines in conformity with strict, nonpartisan rules designed to create districts of relatively equal population that will provide fair representation for all Washingtonians.

The state redistricting commission released its draft maps in late September. You can view the congressional maps here and the legislative district maps here.

recently unveiled its Phase 2 mapping tool that allows the public the opportunity to draw legislative and congressional districts using the 2020 census results.

Third-party submissions can be sent after Oct. 22 (and the mapping tool on the commission’s website will continue to remain live for some time after the Nov. 15 deadline). However, the commission is notifying the public of the suggested deadline to ensure that commissioners have the time to properly consider public submissions.

The commission encourages the public to continue sending their comments and suggestions via email, voicemail, or one of the many other options you can find on the “How to Participate” page of its website.

The commission will accept all such comments through its Nov. 15 deadline for delivery of the final legislative and congressional district plans to the Washington State Legislature.