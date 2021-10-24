Oct. 26 city council agenda: Public hearing on South County Fire contract amendment, capital project presentations

Continuing its work on the 2022 budget, the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 26 meeting is scheduled to receive a presentation on the city’s proposed 2022-2027 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program. The council will also hold a public hearing on options for amending the city’s agreement with South County Fire. The goal is to address a long-term service imbalance that has resulted in non-Edmonds fire units responding more frequently to emergency medical service and fire calls in the city.

Regarding the South County Fire contract, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson has offered two options for addressing the imbalance, either of which would cost the city an additional $1.5 million annually.

The City’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) element is updated annually and identifies capital projects for at least the next six years, which support the City’s Comprehensive Plan. CFP projects are capital improvement projects that expand existing facilities/infrastructure or provide new capital facilities in order to accommodate the City’s projected population growth in accordance with the Growth Management Act. Thus, capital projects that preserve existing capital facilities are not CFP projects. These preservation projects are part of the six-year capital improvement program (CIP) along with capital facility plan projects that encompass the projected expenditure needs for all city capital related projects.

This year, the CFP and CIP are being presented in a different format, according to the council agenda memo. In previous years, the CFP and CIP were separate documents and projects in the CIP were organized by the city’s financial funds. This year, staff combined the CFP and CIP into one document with project lists that identify capital facility projects and project information sheets for all projects and programs.

Also on the council agenda for Tuesday:

– An amendment to Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund ordinance

– A proposal for a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for non-represented city employees.

– The Edmonds Municipal Court annual report as well as presentation of the court’s budget.

