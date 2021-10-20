Plum Tree Plaza’s Aesthetics by G receives WISH Fund Grant

Aesthetics by G is the latest business damaged in the Edmonds’ Plum Tree Plaza arson fire to receive a WISH Fund disaster recovery grant from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

A three-alarm blaze engulfed and destroyed several businesses during an early morning fire on Sept. 11, while smoke and water damaged all others. In total, there are 14 businesses in the Plum Tree Plaza who are all affected to different degrees.

Aesthetics by G was spared from the open flames but suffered heavy smoke damage to its location, the Edmonds Chamber said in a Tuesday press release. Businesses in Plum Tree Plaza are being told that repairs to the building will take at least a year to complete, putting all these businesses on hold and their futures uncertain.

“The Edmonds Chamber Foundation has now provided five WISH Fund grants thanks to community member donations.” said Greg Urban, President and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “Thanks to a $5,000 donation we received this week from an anonymous community member, we will be able to provide five more WISH Fund grants.

The chamber is asking the community for additional donations so that grants can be awarded to all 14 affected businesses.

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation created the WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund to help businesses get back on their feet after they experience a theft, disaster or damage. The program is intended to assist in disaster recovery when an incident is not covered by insurance, a business is under-insured, or the damages are less than their deductible.

To donate or learn more about the WISH Fund, visit edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund.