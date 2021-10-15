Pop-up rain barrel sale in Edmonds’ Yost Park Saturday

In honor of Orca Recovery Day Oct. 16, David Jackson from the Snohomish Conservation District Community Conservation team will be on site at Edmonds’ Yost Park for a pop-up, first-come, first-served, rain barrel sale. There will be 12 barrels available, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

No pre-order required. Barrels are ready to install, and the cost is $55 plus tax payable by credit or debit card on site.

Orca Recovery Day places a focus on activities that can help save the Southern Resident killer whales.

Learn more about the event here.