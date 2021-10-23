Prep football: Royals celebrate Senior Night with win over Mavs

Lynnwood’s Anthony Hooker celebrated Senior Night in style for the Royals, scoring four times in the rout of their crosstown counterparts from Meadowdale, 48-6.

The win is the fourth in a row for Lynnwood.

Hooker scored on runs of 8 yards, 4 yards, 6 yards and 1 yard. Starting quarterback Julius Heudorf added three more touchdown passes to round out the Royals’ scoring barrage.

Meadowdale’s lone score came on a trick play near the end of the first quarter, when running back Tristan Ahlstedt took a pitch and rolled out to his right before launching a 45-yard touchdown to a wide-open Xavier Garmes-Huricks.

Lynnwood celebrated their 17 seniors at halftime: Andrew Archide, Zachary Bergfield, Chris Calfy, Kadin Carroll, Baley Evans, Jaquan Harris, Julius Heudorf, Anthony Hooker, Miguel Hurtado, Hamant Kaushal, Gavin Kincaid, Jonathan Lucio, Ethan Pook, Adrian Seebar, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Justin Vail, and Trimarco Green.

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Oct. 22, 2021

Meadowdale 6 0 0 0 — 6

Lynnwood 7 21 13 7 — 48

First quarter scoring:

3:34 — Anthony Hooker (Lynnwood) 8-yard TD run; Andrew Archide PAT kick is good

1:53 — Tristan Ahlstedt (Meadowdale) 45-yard TD pass to Xavier Garms-Huricks; PAT is blocked

Second quarter scoring:

9:45 — Anthony Hooker (Lynnwood) 4-yard TD run; Andrew Archide PAT kick is good

4:31 — Anthony Hooker (Lynnwood) 6-yard TD run; Andrew Archide PAT kick is good

2:06 — Julius Heudorf (Lynnwood) 26-yard TD pass to Pavin Soumpholphakdy; Andrew Archide PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

9: 40 — Anthony Hooker (Lynnwood) 1-yard TD run; Andrew Archide PAT kick is no good

2:06 — Julius Heudorf (Lynnwood) 29-yard TD pass to Justin Vail; Andrew Archide PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

10:40 — Julius Heudorf (Lynnwood) 20-yard TD pass to Baley Evans; Andrew Archide PAT kick is good

Records: Meadowdale 0-5-0 overall; 0-4 in Conference; Lynnwood 4-4-0 overall; 3-2-0 in Conference

Meadowdale’s next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 29, 2021; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium; Lynnwood’s next game: TBD

— Story and photos by Scott Williams