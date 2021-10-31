Prep girls soccer: Warriors beat Seagulls in shootout, advance to district semifinals

After being tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s girls soccer team used a 5-4 shootout to defeat Everett in a District 1 3A high school playoff game Satursday at Edmonds Stadium. The Warriors will face the winner of the Tuesday’s Monroe vs. Snohomish game in a 3A semifinal game at Shoreline stadium next week.

Sydney Chappell and Reilley Schindler scored for the Warriors in regulation.

Edmonds-Woodway is now 10-5-2.

— Photos by Joe Christian

