Prep tennis: Edmonds-Woodway qualifies two for state 3A boys tournament

Brothers Steven and Russell Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway qualified for the state championship high school tennis tournament by taking first and third place respectively in the 3A District Championships at Skagit Valley College this week.

Meadowdale’s Yili Berisha lost in the district tourney consolation bracket.

Boys Tennis

3A District 1 Championships

Top 4 singles and Top 4 doubles advance to the state championship tournament in May

Singles

Championship

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ezra Franklin (Oak Harbor)

3rd/4th Place Match

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Will MacDonald (Snohomish)

Doubles

Championship

Ethan Farley/Blake Gettman (Shorewood) defeated David Lin/Ben Borgida (Shorewood)

3rd/4th Place Match

Calvin Rice/Owen Pierce (Shorecrest) defeated Milo Gasser/Cody Shackelton (Mount Vernon)