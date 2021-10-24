Public hearing Oct. 27 on proposed Snohomish County Council district map changes

The Snohomish County Districting Committee is hosting another public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 to discuss updates to county council district boundaries. Members of the public can attend virtually or in person to learn more about draft map proposals and submit public comment on redrawing council districts.

Every 10 years, county council district boundaries are updated to reflect how populations have changed. The independent County Districting Committee will be provided with a draft map by Nov. 1 for final consideration and has until Dec. 1 to review, amend, and approve the plan for new council districts.

“It is important that we hear from county residents on the maps we are currently considering,” said Districting Committee Chair Kurt Hilt. “The changes the districting committee makes to the council district boundaries will be in place for the next 10 years. We are committed to getting this right but need the public to speak up if we are missing anything.”

The Districting Committee is eager to hear from the public regarding how the draft maps impact communities of related and mutual interest. The current maps being discussed can be viewed on the Snohomish County Districting Committee webpage (https://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/) and contain the following characteristics:

Map A

Extends District 2 into District 4, west of Mill Creek and north of 164th

Moves a small portion of District 4 to District 3, bounded by Damson Road, South Danvers Road and 203 Place Southwest

Provides minimal disruption to the current district boundaries

Results in total population deviation of less than 1.5%

Map B

Shifts Mountlake Terrace and Brier from District 4 to District 3

Extends District 3 slightly into District 2

Expands District 4 into the southwest portion of District 5

Extends District 5 into the northeast portion of District 4

Keeps districts compact

Results in total population deviation of less than 1%

The council districts maps aim to equalize population between districts, keep tribal lands and incorporated cities in single council districts, preserve voting precincts, and minimize changes for county residents. In addition to commenting during the meeting, public comment about these maps can be provided via email at districting@snoco.org. Comments can also be submitted by mail to Districting Committee, c/o Snohomish County Council, 3000 Rockefeller, Ave., M/S 609, Everett, WA 98201

What: Snohomish County Redistricting Public Meeting When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 Where: Snohomish City Council Chambers

Robert J. Drewel Building

Eighth Floor

3000 Rockefeller Ave.Everett, WA 98201 Virtual option: Zoom link Other details: View map online for location of the Drewel Bldg. and available parking

A final public hearing will be scheduled in mid-November and announced on the Districting Committee webpage.

You can view recordings of previous meetings on Council’s meeting webpage by going to the “Miscellaneous” tab under the 2021 Archives.

If you need this information translated, please contact districting@snoco.org. (Si necesita que esta información sea traducida, comuníquese con por favor districting@snoco.org.)

About redistricting

Under state law, the council districts created based on the 2020 Census data shall:

Be nearly equal in population

Be as compact as possible

Consist of geographically contiguous area

Not use population data to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party

Be drawn so that boundaries coincide with existing recognized natural boundaries

Preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest

The Districting Committee consists of five voting members. Four voting members, two from each major political party, were appointed by the Snohomish County Council and the fifth member was appointed by the committee to serve as chair. The chair of the redistricting committee is Kurt Hilt. The Democrat members of the redistricting committee are Hillary Moralez and Bill Phillips. The Republican members of the redistricting committee are Jim Langston and Sid Roberts.

For more information about Snohomish County’s redistricting process, public meetings, committee meetings and more, visit https://snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/Districting-Committee.