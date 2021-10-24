Pumpkin carvers get creative during Edmonds contest

It was a ghoulish Saturday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center for a pumpkin-carving contest for all ages. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce partnered with a number of local businesses for the Saturday event.

Six winners from three categories emerged as pumpkin-carving champions, with the youngest group, age 0-6, showcasing dozens of emerging artists, showing off their skills with colorful acrylic pens and decorations. Winner Emory Anderson and runner-up Nolan Watts wowed the crowd of over 50 participants with their original and scary pumpkins.

In the age 7 to 13 category, Liam Anderson was the winner, and Jennah was runner-up. Both worked diligently for over an hour while their parents waited and cheered them on from beyond the scenes.

In the adult category, winner Meredith Penny and runner-up Nora Sharp impressed with their detailed and creepy pumpkins which they, and all contestants, were able to keep and take home after the event.

Winners received large bags of candy and $10 in Edmonds Kind of Cash, an Edmonds Chamber of Commerce program for Edmonds merchants.

Additional sponsors of the event were Country Farms, PCC Community Markets, Edmonds Waterfront Center, First Financial Northwest Bank and The Branding Iron.

For information on more Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween events this month, visit www.EdmondsHalloween.com.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter