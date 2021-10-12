Recommended Reads: Angels of light and darkness battle in new fantasy novel

Birth of the Fae: Locked Out of Heaven, by Danielle M. Orsin

What’s it like to be abandoned, locked out from your home and left to find your own way?

The angels on earth must reconcile their feelings as their beautiful wings decay, and they are locked outside the gates of Heaven. After the great war with Lucifer, they band together to learn how to survive, even how to thrive in this foreign land called earth. Now they need to embark on a new, fantastical, epic adventure. They will transform, with their magical dragons, into the Fellowship Aegis of Earth, the FAE. Can they unite? They splinter into the Court of Light and the Court of Dark. They need to find ways to protect themselves from the people of earth, and each other.

In the dedication for this first book in the series, the author writes this book is “to all of the freethinkers and anyone who was told they had a vivid imagination, were too dramatic or flamboyant. . . . You never know where it will take you or the worlds you will create . . . .” Danielle M. Orsino’s skill in world building is breathtaking. Characters are striking in their great and varied strengths, but also in their stunning flaws to overcome. The earth’s dragons are infused with extraordinary and unique personalities as well. The characters are all so interesting and tug on your heart strings. This story certainly celebrates imagination and the heights it can take a reader.

The Court of Light is led by Queen Aurora. She has her hands full providing vision for a great unity of former virtue angels. These desperate beings populating water, different lands and air need to be shown the advantages of uniting. Queen Aurora is strong, with a bright vision, but she needs the help of her friends and her court to successfully aid her fellow beings.

In the meantime, the Court of Dark is commanded by King Jarvok who is a former Power Brigade Angel. There is a bitterness that lingers over abandonment from their Creator. When these two factions clash, it is truly epic. And the people can get in the way. All around, the stakes are high.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.”Her newest ebook — Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For — is available for preorder before its 12/1 release.