Reminder: Edmonds Chamber pumpkin-carving contest Saturday

Kick off the Halloween season with a pumpkin-carving contest this Saturday, Oct. 23, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The pumpkin carving, which takes place in the parking lot under the eaves, starts at 11 a.m. with the judging at 1 p.m. There will be three age categories: 0 to 6, who will use acrylic pens to paint their pumpkins, then ages 7 to 13, and 14 and up, who will both carve their pumpkins. There is a suggested $5 donation to cover the supplies and no registration is required. To learn more, visit EdmondsChamberFoundation.org/pumpkin-carving-contest.

To celebrate Halloween safely this year, the chamber is also coordinating a week-long trick-or-treat event, starting Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Children and adults can get dressed up and trick-or-treat at participating businesses. To see the full list and map and hours of businesses, click on the map here.

In addition, the chamber is sponsoring an online Halloween costume contest: