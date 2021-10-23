Saturday pumpkin-carving contest moved indoors

Due to likely wind and rain, the pumpkin-carving contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Waterfront Center has been moved indoors.

The pumpkin carving will now take place in “The Studio” on the Waterfront Center’s main floor. It starts at 11 a.m. with the judging at 1 p.m. There will be three age categories: 0 to 6, who will use acrylic pens to paint their pumpkins, then ages 7 to 13, and 14 and up, who will both carve their pumpkins. There is a suggested $5 donation to cover the supplies and no registration is required. To learn more, visit EdmondsChamberFoundation.org/pumpkin-carving-contest.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.