Save the date: AAUW sponsoring Nov. 13 program on Native American contributions to democracy

“American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future” is the topic of a presentation by Fern Naomi Renville of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program is sponsored by the AAUW Seattle and Edmonds SnoKing branches.

Benjamin Franklin learned the principles of federalism from Native Americans and helped write these principles into the U.S. Constitution. American suffragists were fascinated with Native American matriarchal power and invited Native American women leaders to speak at their conferences. Join storyteller Fern Renville as she shares stories both mythic and personal that reframe and highlight the history, present and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America.

Renville is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director, and playwright. The program is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required here.

For more information, contact AAUW Seattle at programs@aauw-seattle.org.