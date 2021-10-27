Save the date: Information meeting Nov. 10 for MTHS STEM magnet program

Seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents interested in Mountlake Terrace High School’s STEM Magnet Program are invited to a Wednesday, Nov. 10 Zoom webinar to learn more.

The MTHS STEM Magnet Program is an Edmonds School District “Choice Program,” available to students in the district area. It provides a four-year curriculum that integrates science, technology, engineering and mathematics, including several after-school STEM related clubs. The program is designed to prepare students to pursue university studies and careers in STEM fields.

Click the link to join the webinar: edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/86186786079

Webinar ID: 861 8678 6079

Parents can register for the MTHS STEM Magnet parent program here.

Interested eighth-grade students and families will need to submit an online application to register for the STEM Program. The application is available on the MTHS Magnet STEM Program website. Applications should be submitted online by Sunday, Feb. 1, 2022.