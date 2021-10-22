Scene in Edmonds: Fall impressions

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that fall is his favorite season. “I do love the colors, cool mornings and the bird migration. I took a walk-through Yost Park the other day and chose to look for, and photograph more intimate aspects of the changing season. I also applied an impressionistic treatment to the photos that makes them look more ethereal as mother nature prepares the earth for a new growing season.”

