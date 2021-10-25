Scene in Edmonds: Falling leaves of autumn

The rains have come as predicted. Gardeners enjoy the beauty of fall but know many leaves are falling. Some tree leaves hang on, but others have a brief show.
Willows with their feathery yellow leaves are among the last trees to shed their fall color. The change is part of the attraction of autumn.
— Photos by Barbara Chase
Barbara Chase is a Master Gardener who serves on the City of Edmonds Citizens Tree Board. She also writes a “Good trees for urban gardens” column for My Edmonds News.
