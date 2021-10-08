Scene in Edmonds: Health and wellness at the Waterfront Center

From foot care to mammograms to blood drives, the Edmonds Waterfront Center has become a community hub for needed health and wellness services, CEO Daniel Johnson notes.

On Tuesday, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance parked their Mammo Van in front of the Waterfront Center and filled all 19 appointments for mammograms. On Wednesday, the Waterfront Center’s popular foot care clinic reached a milestone, operating six stations with trained nurses and serving 49 patients. And Thursday and Friday, Bloodworks NW has been conducting a two-day blood drive, with all 80 appointments filled.

“In just one week these signature health service partners filled every appointment,” said Johnson. “This is a testament to our partners, the EWC team and our ability to respond to community needs.”