Scene in Edmonds: No bones about it, Halloween’s here

6 hours ago 27 Photo: Photo by Kevin O'Keeffe

Photos of local displays seen in downtown Edmonds this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME