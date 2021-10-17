Scene in Edmonds: Scarecrow fun

Lee Lageschulte spotted these scarecrows in Edmonds Saturday, and it’s a good reminder that the deadline is Sunday, Oct. 17 to register your scarecrow in the annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival.

The event is sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, everyone can cast their votes online at the museum’s website to determine the best scarecrow in six categories. The winners will be announced Nov. 3. Winners in each category will receive an award certificate and special goody bag.