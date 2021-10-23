Scene in Edmonds: Volunteers work to restore fish and wildlife habitat at marsh

On Saturday, City of Edmonds Parks Department staff members and volunteers from Sound Salmon Solutions Edmonds Stewards and Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools worked collaboratively to restore fish and wildlife habitat on the north end of the Edmonds Marsh.

Over 50 volunteers showed up eager to work despite predictions of pending rain. At least half of the volunteers were students. It was gratifying to see volunteers of all ages working and learning side-by-side, including students, a few grandparents of students, biology teachers, city staff, and Salmon Solutions leaders.

Once signed in and equipped, volunteers were assigned to one of six teams. Each team of about 10 people was assigned a work area, given instructions and safety tips, and then proceeded to plant native plants provided by the city. Team members made wire mesh fences to surround and protect each plant. Students had an opportunity to learn about the habitat and gained field experience in the use of hand tools such as shovels, loppers and wire cutters.

Once the planting was completed, many of the volunteers continued with the challenging work of removing huge swaths of invasive blackberry plants.

This event completes the restoration effort on the north side of the marsh for this year.

A special thank you goes to these tireless leaders: Lisa Syravong, stewardship program manager; City of Edmonds staff Jesse Curran and Jennifer Leach (for their coordination and planning); and Edmonds Stewards Greg Ferguson, Gary Pyfer, Jim Stefansson, Clara Hsu, Belinda Hughes, Mark Bailey, Joe Scordino and Anastasia Korochanskaya.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton

Chris Walton is an Edmonds resident and board member of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club