Scene nearby: Snow geese have returned

“One of my favorite birds to photograph are the snow geese that flock to Skagit and Snohomish valley farmlands in the fall and winter,” says photographer Michael Lowell. “On a recent visit to the Skagit Wildlife Area just off I-5 in Conway by Mt. Vernon, I also traveled through some of the Skagit Valley backroads in search of snow geese. I found several large flocks a bit west from the Skagit Wildlife areas resting, eating and socializing over the rich fields.

“Traveling from their breeding grounds within Alaska, Canada and even Siberia, snow geese usually rest up throughout Skagit Valley fields. Thousands visit this area on their way to southern US and Mexico warmer climates during winter. These huge flocks, migrate through this area from October to February every year and are a sight to see in the Skagit and Snohomish Valley farmlands. The Skagit Valley Wildlife area is about an hour and a half north by Mount Vernon and Conway, Wash., but well worth a visit to these areas. Please remember to be safe, respect private property and enjoy these great birds from a distance using binoculars, spotting scopes or telephoto lenes.’