Seattle NOW chapter honors Edmonds’ Alicia Crank with Shero Award

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank has received a Shero award from the National Organization for Women Seattle chapter.

The award, according to the Seattle NOW website, is “an annual celebration that honors remarkable women for their outstanding accomplishments and advocacy for women’s rights throughout their community and beyond.”

The awards were presented virtually on Sunday, Oct. 3. Other honorees were State Sen. Claire Wilson and Paula Newman-Skomski, founder and board president for Everett-based Peoria Home, a two-year residential community that assists women who have been victims of sex trafficking. prostitution and addiction.

Crank is the chief development officer for AtWork!, which connects people with disabilities and employers in the community. Prior to this role, she served in fundraising and partnership roles at YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish, CityYear Seattle and Washington Business Week.

A Detroit native, Crank held several leadership positions in corporate banking, education, business and the nonprofit sector in Silicon Valley. She began her career in investment banking and cash management, moved into the high tech industry, then eventually into the nonprofit sector as an executive director of a community leadership program as well as nonprofit philanthropy.

An Edmonds resident since 2014, Crank serves as vice chair of the City of Edmonds Planning Board as well as chair of the Snohomish County/Paine Field Airport Commission. In 2019, she founded Edmonds International Women’s Day and in 2020 launched the online Black In Edmonds discussions.