Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help to find stolen truck filled with woman’s possessions

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a full moving truck from a parking lot in unincorporated Lynnwood early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., deputies responded to a report from a company located on 196th Street Southwest that a moving truck filled with furniture and other items had been reported stolen. The items in the truck belonged to a woman who was in the process of moving to Spokane to be closer to her family, according to the sheriff’s department spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said the truck — a 24- to 26-foot white Penske freightliner M2 box truck — was locked and the driver had the keys at the time of the theft.

The number on the side of the truck is 395149 and the license plate number is listed as 3122557. If spotted, witnesses are advised to double check the number before calling 911.

