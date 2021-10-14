‘Shifting Gears Horticulturally’ topic of Oct. 18 Floretum Garden Club program

As gardening season draws to a close, real gardeners don’t waste energy fretting over dead leaves and droopy tomato plants; they are busy thinking about how to simplify and beautify their spring beds. Edmonds Floretum Garden Club addresses this pragmatic optimism in its Monday, Oct. 18 meeting with the program “Shifting Gears Horticulturally: Simplify, Downsize, But Keep it Pretty.” Speaker Joe Abken is the executive director of Kruckeberg Garden.

The program synopsis: Gardens take on a life of their own, we hope. But they also require a lot of attention. As we grow with our gardens, we have to make sure that our gardens are in step with us. Time to have the hard discussion of who goes and who stays. More importantly, who takes their place. What are some key factors to consider? Upkeep, climate change, durability, wow factor. Let’s be honest, we don’t want commercial looking shrubs just because they’re low maintenance.

The meeting begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 via Zoom. Visitors are welcome. Email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com for the Zoom link.

Joe Abken is a Washington native, born and raised in White Salmon. He got his love for horticulture from both sets of grandparents. In addition to serving as executive director of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and serves on the board of directors at the Northwest Horticulture Society.

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club began in 1922 with a dozen members. World War I had ended in 1918, and the flu pandemic ended in 1920. After that trauma the community was ready for beautification and fun. This was the time of the Roaring 20s. The club started by planting trees along Main Street and called their group Floretum, meaning “a place for flowers” as arboretum means “a place for trees.”

Watch for Floretum members planting daffodils around town this month. To launch its centennial, the club has purchased 7,000 daffodil bulbs. Community members can participate in the great daffodil explosion by donating toward the cost of bulbs or helping to plant. Any leftover bulbs will be made available for sale. More at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org/floretum-turns-100/.