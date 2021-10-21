Signs of the times: Local jobs go unfilled as labor shortage persists

We’ve all read the headlines-

Amazon needs 12,000 more workers in the Seattle area

Fed Ex re-routes 600,000 packages a day – not enough workers

Washington state restaurants/hotels had 40,000 job openings this summer

In Edmonds, “help wanted” signs still seem to pop up almost every block. Shubert Ho, co-owner of Salt & Iron, the Mar-Ket, Fire & the Feast and other eateries, told My Edmonds News he still needs 50 -100 more employees to bring his workforce back to full strength. Before COVID, the restaurant group employed more than 400 people. Ho says that this summer, the Washington State Hospitality Association reported members needed 40,000 cooks, wait staff, clerks, and housekeepers. What’s at stake, he added, is the next generation of hospitality workers.

“It’s just horrible everywhere”, said Greg Urban, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Businesses are “finally able to operate and the owners are going to put in the hours yourself or not be able to staff,” Urban added.

Local business faces tough competition to fill jobs from big corporations. The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County just posted a hiring notice from Amazon. The company is offering “an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000, and an additional $3 per hour for certain shifts in many locations.”

The online giant wants to hire 150,000 people nationwide for seasonal holiday jobs at a starting salary that local businesses have trouble matching, and few can offer signing bonuses or premium pay.

Local jobs are going begging. Restaurants have shortened hours because they couldn’t hire enough staff; shippers — Fed Ex and Amazon among them — need more warehouse workers and drivers; my bank closed the drive-up window (not enough staff).

From the Edmonds Bakery, which put this sign in the window, to C’est La Vie, to McDonald-McGarry Insurance, to the Town of Woodway, and the City of Edmonds (which has openings for 25 full-time employees in city hall or with the police), there are openings.

Erin Comstock told us that their jewelry shop has an opening for part-time or full-time employee.

The Snohomish County unemployment rate now hovers at 5.6%. It went from all-time low of 2.3% in April, 2019 and skyrocketed to a record high of 19.3% in April 2020. One career website claims it has 5,000 jobs available in the county, ranging from content writer, to front desk receptionist, to marijuana bud tender.

Salish Sea Brewing’s Jeff and Erika Barnett are about to open a new location in the Harbor Square Business Complex space formerly housing American Brewing – the Boat House Taproom. There are still six open jobs to fill — bar and kitchen staff. “We’re all in the ‘how do we hire and how do we afford’ to hire” dilemma, Jeff Barnett told us. He estimates those jobs will pay between $20-$25 an hour, plus tips.

Barnett points out another issue. A key employee has a new baby, and the family gets a state COVID economic child subsidy, which he says, basically provides a state-funded paternity leave. So, his employee is now working just 15 hours a week.

Nationwide, the Associated Press reports that “Americans are quitting (their jobs) in droves.” More than 4 million left their jobs in August, the highest level in 20 years, the AP says. Fear of the delta COVID variant is a part of that exodus. Workers also have more clout, demanding higher pay or leaving to find better salaries and better benefits. Jeff Bennett said COVID changed our mental state, adding “people do get beat up, we’ve all been on edge.”

Snohomish County government, facing its own jobs crunch, is trying to make sure it retains critical front-line workers. Two thousand of them will get $1,250 in bonus hazard pay; the money coming from federal American Rescue Plan funds. A similar bonus has been suggested for Edmonds front-line crews in the public works department.

Paul Turek, an economist for the State Employment Security Department, warns that “the uncertainty around the delta variant is likely to result in an uneven labor market recovery.”

Some economists predict COVID will continue to play havoc with our lives and jobs well into 2022, which may mean these signs of the times will be with us for months.

— By Bob Throndsen