Snohomish County Arts Commission seeks art for Flowing Lake Park office

The Snohomish County Arts Commission is seeking an artist for two-dimensional interior artwork to be hung inside the Flowing Lake Park Ranger office lobby. This call-for-artists is open until Nov. 15, 2021.

Flowing Lake County Park is located at 17900 48th S.E. in Snohomish.

According to an arts commission announcement, it is unusual for parks to have opportunities for interior artwork, and the office lobby provides a unique opportunity to present two-dimensional art. Suggested media include paintings, drawings, prints or photographs.

There is a large public space within the building, and incorporation of an iconic visual piece would add to the park experience. Within the lobby, there are three large wall spaces available, and Parks proposes to commission site-specific artwork that reflects the beauty and special experience of enjoying Flowing Lake Park.

The park offers water access, day-use amenities, camping, a short hiking trail and natural scenery. Due to high use, a number of improvements have been completed to improve the park experience and recreational opportunities.

Snohomish County purchased the Flowing Lake property in 1968 from the Leckie family, who had operated Leckie’s Resort on the site between 1925 and 1960. Development of the county park began in the early 1970s. In 2014, funding through a Conservation Futures grant enabled the purchase of additional land, expanding the park from 38 acres to nearly 195 acres.

Reconstruction of the Flowing Lake Park entrance was recently completed. With a final project cost of approximately $2.1 million, this project provides improved circulation into and through the park, improved storm water treatment, and a new ranger office that is ADA accessible.

The ranger office/reception room is 23 feet by 9 feet with vaulted ceilings 10 feet and 14 feet at the peak of the vault. Site visits can be made from 7 a.m. to dusk Monday-Friday. Artists are asked to coordinate their visit with ranger staff via contact.parks@snoco.org or 360-799-9061.

The budget is capped at $7,500, including for materials and installation. The contract amount will be inclusive of all costs associated with the artwork. Payment will be made upon successful completion and installation of the artwork.

The competition is open to professional artists residing in Snohomish County.

Learn more at the Snohomish County Arts Commission website.