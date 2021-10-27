South County Fire outreach manager named state Fire Educator of Year

South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman has been named Educator of the Year by the Washington Public Fire Educators.

Throughout the pandemic, Guzman has led her team in finding innovative ways to continue to provide public education and outreach using video and online technology, South County Fire said in an announcement. The success of these programs has served as a model for other public safety agencies throughout our state and region.

Guzman stepped outside her traditional role to support vaccine efforts in Snohomish County. Drawing on her established relationships with community partners, she helped develop a program to reach those in need who were unable to travel to mass vaccination sites, South County Fire said. More than 6,000 vaccinations were provided to homebound residents, adult family homes, long-term care facilities, schools and BIPOC communities. Her willingness to take on this challenge in addition to her regular duties contributed to the protection of many residents in the greater South County Fire community, the announcement said.

Guzman also serves on five different county, regional, or statewide committees and professional membership associations as a director or officer. She is the president of the Snohomish County Fire Prevention Association and coordinator for Safe Kids Snohomish County.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated South Snohomish County.