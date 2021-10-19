Sponsor spotlight: Broker Steve Hill knows Edmonds — and he’s ready to help you buy or sell a home

Steve Hill, owner and managing broker of new advertiser Serrin|Hill Properties, grew up in Edmonds and knows its neighborhoods like a rabbit knows its briar patch. Over the years, Steve has seen his hometown evolve from a foggy, Seattle bedroom community into a thriving, destination suburb. He understands the place and all the things about it that make it so special—the delicate alchemy of tradition and change.Driven by a commitment to integrity, honesty, and value, Steve’s ideas about running his brokerage are anchored around the ethos of forming partnerships within the community and fostering lasting relationships alongside its many longtime neighbors and recent transplants who’ve found their way to the area.

Whether old-school or new-school, a tech-savvy first-time buyer who requires all the latest versions and updates, or a traditional wet-ink-signee, Steve is confident Serrin|Hill Properties has the right solution for their clients when they are ready to buy or list their home. By understanding the specific needs and requirements of his buyers and sellers, then empowering them with powerful market data and intelligence, Steve puts his knowledge, experience, and network to work for his clients. From mortgage pre-qualification and financial steps, to negotiating and advising through the purchase and sales contract, Steve and Serrin|Hill Properties leverage their established network of partners and support services throughout the entire process.

In this tight-inventory Seattle-area real estate market, there may be more brokers and brokerages to choose from than properties for sale! Before making a decision about who to partner with to buy or sell your home, Steve Hill hopes you’ll consider your independent, full-service, hometown brokerage, Serrin|Hill Properties.

Steve Hill