Sponsor spotlight: Remodeling projects to reenergize your home

Sweater weather a has arrived. Are the falling leaves, along with pumpkin spice lattes and football games, inspiring you to tackle your interior home improvement projects?

Remodeling your home can pay off in personal enjoyment and comfort and improve the value of your home. A professional remodeler can provide guidance on home improvement projects that will increase your home’s resale value.

This month, our local home building association’s Remodelers Council releases its annual Virtual Remodeled Homes Tour. We encourage you to use this virtual tour platform to learn how professionals like Irons Brothers Construction worked with homeowners to transform their current homes into a personal oasis. High-impact projects that can revamp your home include curb-appeal enhancements, kitchen renovations and bathroom improvements.

Improve Your Home’s Exterior

The color scheme of your home exterior and cleanliness of your yard makes a big impact on curb appeal. If needed, consider purchasing a new garage door to give your home a facelift. Your front door also makes an important first impression. A fresh color of paint, window trim or siding is a simple way to create an inviting look to your home exterior.

Landscape or clean your yard, adding a mixture of different colored plants at varying heights will enrich your exterior. If your home walkway is cracked or dated, replace the path with new flagstones and outdoor lighting. Adding a fountain or water feature is another way to take your lawn to the next level.

Renovate Your Kitchen

A modern kitchen is not only a space for cooking, but is also a central hub for home entertaining and sharing meals. A professional remodeler can make recommendations on finishes that will boost your home resell value. Your remodeler can also provide you with advice on what to consider when replacing countertops, creating custom cabinets, flooring and appliances. For example, energy-efficient appliances are among the popular features home buyers seek out when considering purchasing a new home.

Not all kitchens need a complete overhaul. Replacing dated lighting fixtures, faucets or sinks makes a difference in design. Other design upgrades such as new window treatments, cabinet hardware or a fresh coat of paint can spruce up your kitchen.

Bathroom Improvements

Cosmetic updates to a bathroom can be as simple as replacing dated fixtures and lighting. Freshen up your bathroom by re-grouting tile or removing and replacing caulk around the tub and sink. A white tub, sink and toilet is a popular color choice in bathrooms for home buyers, according to a recent National Association of Home Builders survey. Adding a fresh coat of paint, similar to your kitchen or home exterior, makes a difference in brightening up your bathroom. A professional remodeler can also add storage with cabinets or shelves.

— By Joseph & Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction

— By Joseph & Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction